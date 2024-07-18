Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,949 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,050,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,740,387,000 after acquiring an additional 348,852 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,671 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,606,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $324,098,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,850,000 after acquiring an additional 401,152 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $84.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.09. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $157,268.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,906.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $157,268.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,906.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,769,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,700 shares of company stock worth $5,209,352. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

