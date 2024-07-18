Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 75.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $160.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,750. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.38.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

