Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

