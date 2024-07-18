Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 187,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $93.80 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $94.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

