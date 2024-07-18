Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,548 shares in the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,432,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after acquiring an additional 399,359 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,845,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,063,000 after acquiring an additional 366,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,099,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after acquiring an additional 276,890 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BTI

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.