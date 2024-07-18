Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $584,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $614,000. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.5% during the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 67,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 19.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 83.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 65,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $224,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average is $57.98. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

