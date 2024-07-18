Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTT. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $270,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BTT opened at $20.83 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $21.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Increases Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.