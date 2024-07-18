Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $438,000 in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Wayfair by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Wayfair by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Wayfair by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on W. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W stock opened at $54.04 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $90.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.56.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $526,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,004,788.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $526,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,004,788.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $406,943.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,414 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

