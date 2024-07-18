Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 371 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $267.64 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $142.92 and a one year high of $284.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on CYBR

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.