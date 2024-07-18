Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 212.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,880,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $69.21 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.93.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

