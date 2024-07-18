Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 10,407 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,407 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 8.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Stock Performance

NYSE:ROG opened at $131.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.53. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $172.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.79.

About Rogers

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.