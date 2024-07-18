Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 982 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $83.06 on Thursday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average is $64.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Jackson Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.