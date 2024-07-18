Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Organigram from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Organigram alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGI

Organigram Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. Organigram has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.91.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.27 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 188.38% and a negative return on equity of 40.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Organigram will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organigram

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organigram in the second quarter worth $51,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Organigram during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Organigram during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Organigram during the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Organigram by 26.4% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 252,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 52,852 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organigram Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.