Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Organigram from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.
Organigram Trading Down 3.4 %
Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.27 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 188.38% and a negative return on equity of 40.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Organigram will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organigram
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organigram in the second quarter worth $51,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Organigram during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Organigram during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Organigram during the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Organigram by 26.4% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 252,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 52,852 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Organigram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
