Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 218.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $172.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $184.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.65.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

