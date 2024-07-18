Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 19.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.
Oxford Lane Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 1.2 %
Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.17.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
