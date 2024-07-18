Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at UBS Group

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $2,478,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after acquiring an additional 133,619 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 307,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

