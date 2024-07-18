Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,765 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PARR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 92,537 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 5,017.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 38,683 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Par Pacific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:PARR opened at $24.74 on Thursday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PARR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PARR

About Par Pacific

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.