Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Park National worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Park National by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park National by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,009,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Park National by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,818,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park National by 6,882.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at $957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Park National stock opened at $172.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.79. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $172.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.29 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

PRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

