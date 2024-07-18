PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PYPL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average is $62.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 167,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.3% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 27,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

