Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) CFO Molly Henderson Sells 4,325 Shares

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,518.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of PHAT stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PHAT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
