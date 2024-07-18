Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) CFO Molly Henderson Sells 4,325 Shares

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,518.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PHAT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.