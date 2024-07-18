Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Chaim Indig Sells 2,644 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CEO Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $62,768.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,219,361 shares in the company, valued at $28,947,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Phreesia Stock Performance

NYSE PHR opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $33.82.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1,987.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Phreesia by 5,462.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.54.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

