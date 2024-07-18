Piper Sandler Downgrades Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Neutral

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $98.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

Shares of PNFP opened at $93.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,161,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,477 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,341,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,961,000 after acquiring an additional 985,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,951,000 after acquiring an additional 334,502 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,097,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $83,461,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

