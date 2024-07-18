PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Down to $26.34

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.34, but opened at $25.69. PLDT shares last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 3,902 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $968.85 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
