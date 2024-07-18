Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Popular were worth $12,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at $66,881,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 57.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,008,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after purchasing an additional 366,870 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Popular by 395.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 429,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 342,492 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at $22,184,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Popular by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,816,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,240,000 after purchasing an additional 216,855 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group upped their price target on Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Popular from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Popular Stock Down 0.3 %

BPOP stock opened at $100.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.80. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $101.48.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $714.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.00 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. On average, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

