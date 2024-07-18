Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) PT Lowered to $17.00

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PTLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Portillo’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.13.

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $715.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. Portillo’s has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Portillo’s by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,604,000 after acquiring an additional 700,583 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Portillo’s by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after buying an additional 334,731 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Portillo’s by 22.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,300,000 after buying an additional 286,618 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the first quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

