Powers Advisory Group LLC Sells 953 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Powers Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.0% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 570,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $97,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 12.8% in the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.6% during the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 26,559 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $228.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.31. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

