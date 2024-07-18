PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKFree Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$28.30.

Shares of PSK opened at C$28.08 on Wednesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$21.22 and a 52 week high of C$28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.34.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company had revenue of C$135.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9703787 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,536.00. Insiders bought a total of 11,300 shares of company stock worth $294,989 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

