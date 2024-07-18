Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Stake Raised by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Premier were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,213,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,805,000 after buying an additional 199,702 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Premier by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,121,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,445,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 168,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Premier

In other Premier news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $372,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $372,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $163,620.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,650 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Premier Stock Performance

PINC opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

