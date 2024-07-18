PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Francisco Velasco Sells 1,298 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) EVP Francisco Velasco sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $112,926.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,337. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PriceSmart Stock Up 2.2 %
PriceSmart stock opened at $90.57 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.82 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.85.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on PSMT shares. StockNews.com lowered PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.
