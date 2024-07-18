Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.25.

PRI opened at $250.84 on Wednesday. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $184.76 and a fifty-two week high of $256.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.57 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Primerica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

