Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Short Interest Update

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.48% of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72. Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (BTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to hold equities of small- and mid-cap healthcare firms in the US. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. BTEC was launched on Aug 19, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

