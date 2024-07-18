Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $176.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $176.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.00.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $169.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.62. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $399.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 62,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

