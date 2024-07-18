Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Issues Earnings Results

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61, Yahoo Finance reports. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE PGR opened at $221.39 on Thursday. Progressive has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $223.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.59. The company has a market cap of $129.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,518 shares of company stock worth $6,951,344 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.69.

About Progressive



The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

