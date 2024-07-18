Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Citigroup

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $232.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.69.

Get Progressive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PGR

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $221.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $223.84.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,951,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,751,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,703,318,000 after buying an additional 285,070 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,378,951,000 after acquiring an additional 520,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,831,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,018,592,000 after purchasing an additional 670,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,885,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.