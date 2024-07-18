Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $257.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $256.00 to $257.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PGR. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.69.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $221.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.59. Progressive has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $223.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Progressive will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,742,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,951,344 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,078,831,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,883 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,642,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4,545.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 690,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Progressive by 548.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,866,000 after buying an additional 686,433 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

