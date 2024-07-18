Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $222.52 and last traded at $215.30, with a volume of 339587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.10.

The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,518 shares of company stock worth $6,951,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 31,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $129.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

