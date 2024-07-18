Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61, Yahoo Finance reports. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $221.39 on Thursday. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $223.84. The company has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,518 shares of company stock worth $6,951,344 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.69.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

