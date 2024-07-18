Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0392 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Prosegur Cash’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Prosegur Cash Stock Performance
Shares of Prosegur Cash stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Prosegur Cash has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64.
About Prosegur Cash
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Prosegur Cash
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Prosegur Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosegur Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.