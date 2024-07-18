Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0392 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Prosegur Cash’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Prosegur Cash Stock Performance

Shares of Prosegur Cash stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Prosegur Cash has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64.

Get Prosegur Cash alerts:

About Prosegur Cash

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, retail establishments, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company provides national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

Receive News & Ratings for Prosegur Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosegur Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.