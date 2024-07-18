Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 224.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 141.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Proto Labs by 2.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Proto Labs by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 170,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.44 million, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Proto Labs

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.