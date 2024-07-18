Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $126.08

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $126.08 and last traded at $125.75, with a volume of 55787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.46. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

