PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 88,638 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $121.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.41. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $124.80.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.