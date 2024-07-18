Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for 70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Issued By National Bank Financial

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

70489 (PAA.TO) Price Performance

70489 has a one year low of C$18.00 and a one year high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) Increases Dividend

70489 (PAA.TO) ( TSE:PAA Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$810.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$819.89 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

