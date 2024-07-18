Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Reduced by Analyst

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$100.92 million for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.36%.

WDO has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Ventum Financial raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$9.65 to C$12.65 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.70.

TSE:WDO opened at C$13.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 448.00 and a beta of 0.75. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.51 and a 52 week high of C$13.78.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

