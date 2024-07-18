Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Reduced by Analyst

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.
Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$100.92 million for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.36%.
Read Our Latest Analysis on WDO
Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance
TSE:WDO opened at C$13.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 448.00 and a beta of 0.75. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.51 and a 52 week high of C$13.78.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wesdome Gold Mines
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.