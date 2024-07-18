Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

