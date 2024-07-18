QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,034 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,306,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,432,000 after acquiring an additional 90,951 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,122,000 after purchasing an additional 470,104 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $120,959,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $110,740,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allegion by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $126.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.