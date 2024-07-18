QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 391 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth about $8,367,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth about $281,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth about $1,042,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 1.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,565,000 after purchasing an additional 220,564 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 0.9 %

KFY stock opened at $71.65 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

