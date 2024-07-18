QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 795 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Edison International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $210,327,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,347,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,492,000 after purchasing an additional 667,273 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Edison International by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,514,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,236,000 after acquiring an additional 580,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,719,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,914,000 after purchasing an additional 486,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $75.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.69. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $77.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.84%.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

