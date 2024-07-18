QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,984.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,872.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,888.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,375.35 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $34.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

