QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $82.36 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

