QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $74.45 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MKC. Barclays increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $8,110,714. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

